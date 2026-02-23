Peak of the Week: Eric Bibb – One Mississippi

This might be the most musically adventurous and ambitious album of the bluesman’s long and storied career. The album contains thirteen original songs written by him or co-written with his Grammy-nominated producer Glen Scott, plus a cover of the title track, written by iconic singer-songwriter Janis Ian - whom Bibb has known since they were at high school together in New York in the ’60s - and Fred Koller. The album was recorded and mixed at Scott’s in Uppsala, Sweden, and features a stellar cast of musicians, including UK-based guitar virtuoso Robbie McIntosh (Paul McCartney, John Mayer). Eric Bibb has been nominated for a Grammy three times… Might this be the one that nets him a win? Either way, it’s a wonderful way to wrap up our celebration of Black History Month.