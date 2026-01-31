Thursday at 8pm: Langhorne Slim – The Dreamin’ Kind

Langhorne Slim’s music has always been full of diverse influences and surprise turns. This time, he’s plugged in more than before: “"I love acoustic music. I love folk music. But those aren't my only loves. Rock & roll has always tickled the same place in my soul as great singer-songwriter music, and I wanted to explore those influences. Raw songs that make you feel something: that's the stuff I'm after." This ninth album of his comes out on January 16th. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Saturday, February 7th.

