© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Langhorne Slim – The Dreamin’ Kind

By Martin Anderson
Published January 31, 2026 at 11:03 AM EST

Langhorne Slim’s music has always been full of diverse influences and surprise turns. This time, he’s plugged in more than before: “"I love acoustic music. I love folk music. But those aren't my only loves. Rock & roll has always tickled the same place in my soul as great singer-songwriter music, and I wanted to explore those influences. Raw songs that make you feel something: that's the stuff I'm after." This ninth album of his comes out on January 16th. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Saturday, February 7th.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson