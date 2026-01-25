Thursday at 8pm: Alexa Rose – Atmosphere

Back in the Asheville area these days, Alexa Rose grew up in the Alleghany Highlands of western Virginia. Though no one in her immediate family was music-oriented, she says that “Growing up I would hear stories of my great-grandfather Alvie who, for a time, lived and played with [bluegrass great] Lester Flatt when they were both young men. Apparently, Lester tried to get him to move to Nashville and pursue a career. But my great-grandfather decided to stay in the mountains with his wife on their farm.” Alexa is back living in the Asheville area, and has a new album out, following 2019’s Medicine For Living, and 2021’s Headwaters. Joining her on this are electric, acoustic guitar: Ryan Gustafson on guitar, Dom Billet on drums, Jeff Ratner on bass, Hilary James on cello, Mat Davidson on pedal steel and fiddle, Helena Rose on banjo, and Josh Oliver on vocals.