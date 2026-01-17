© 2026 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: West Texas Exiles – 8000 Days

By Martin Anderson
Published January 17, 2026 at 9:11 AM EST

This Austin band features a triple-threat of songwriters in Marco Gutierrez, Daniel Davis, and Colin Gilmore (son of legendary Texas troubadour Jimmie Dale Gilmore), plus seasoned bassist/producer Eric Harrison and drummer Trinidad Leal. Leal and Gutierrez were formerly in the Texas band Dirty River Boys. The Exiles' 2023 debut EP paved the way for this first full-length album from these five, who collectively hail from El Paso, Lubbock, and Amarillo. "On 8000 Days, the group’s debut album, the country rock sounds of the Flying Burrito Brothers meet the rock anthems of Bruce Springsteen and the bright country pop of the Eagles." (No Depression)

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
