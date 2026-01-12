Thursday at 8pm: Lettuce – Cook

This Colorado band has made a name for themselves with their fresh blend of funk, soul, rock, jazz, and hip-hop. Perhaps you’ve caught a live set of theirs in our area the past few years, including a live set from Sierra Nevada Brewing’s amphitheatre last year that added a fun finale to our latest Crowd Around the Mic compilation. In addition to cooking up their music since forming in Boston in 1992, the band has recently launched a Berklee College of Music scholarship, two new wine lines called Red Crush and Orange Crush, and a cooking series titled Lettuce Cook. They’ve got aprons for sale, too…