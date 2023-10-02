Thursday @ 8pm: Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

It’s been a remarkable 2023 for Giddens. The multi-faceted artist, GRAMMY-winner, and MacArthur fellow was recently awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music for her collaborative opera, Omar. This new album, her first of all original material, was produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alicia Keys, Valerie June, Tank and the Bangas). The collaborators include Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi plus American fiddler Dirk Powell, bassist Jason Sypher, and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu.

