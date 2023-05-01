Thursday at 8pm: Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Two

If you’ve ever heard Tommy’s talent, on record or especially live, you’ll see why the great Chet Atkins considered him “one of the best guitar players I’ve ever seen.” He’s back with another collection with assorted favorites of ours accompanying him, including Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle, and Little Feat! There are four strong original tunes here, but the Australian can also be considered one of the greatest performers of Americana standards too, with versions of songs made famous by Doc Watson, Merle Haggard, Roy Book Binder, Jethro Burns, and Jimmie Driftwood among others. Tommy was one of the most revered performers at MerleFest last week, with his own set and as a guest during Little Feat’s set.

