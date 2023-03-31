© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Julian Booker square.jpg
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Rachel Baiman – Common Nation of Sorrow

By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
Common-Nation-Of-Sorrow.jpeg

On Common Nation of Sorrow, Baiman explores American capitalism and the devastation it manifests, while finding hope in these stories as a mechanism for activism. Baiman produced and recorded the album in her hometown of Nashville, with such songs as one from beloved Cumberland River former resident John Hartford, but she also brought in one of Portland, Oregon’s most noted names in that city’s music scene, Tucker Martine, to mix it. We enjoyed interviewing her in Studio B just last Wednesday, and hope you caught it (check out the video on our Facebook page.) She performs in Charlotte on Friday the 7th.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson