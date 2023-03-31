Thursday @ 8pm: Rachel Baiman – Common Nation of Sorrow

On Common Nation of Sorrow, Baiman explores American capitalism and the devastation it manifests, while finding hope in these stories as a mechanism for activism. Baiman produced and recorded the album in her hometown of Nashville, with such songs as one from beloved Cumberland River former resident John Hartford, but she also brought in one of Portland, Oregon’s most noted names in that city’s music scene, Tucker Martine, to mix it. We enjoyed interviewing her in Studio B just last Wednesday, and hope you caught it (check out the video on our Facebook page.) She performs in Charlotte on Friday the 7th.

