Thursday at 8pm: Jason Carter – Lowdown Hoedown

By Martin Anderson
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST
The phenomenal fiddler for the Del McCoury Band and the Travelin’ McCourys has his first solo album in 25 years! It’s a wide open pool of songwriters he draws from, including Bruce Hornsby (“King of the Hill”), Garcia/Hunter (“Bird Song”), and Vassar Clements (“Kissimmee Kid”, the one instrumental here.) Instrumentalists joining him include Marty Stuart, David Grier, Danny Barnes, and Jerry Douglas. His guest vocalists here are Dierks Bently, Billy Strings, Vince Gill, Tim O’Brien, Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz, Joe Mullins… oh and his boss Del. There may be a lot of collaborators supporting him, but it’s also most definitely an independent release: it’s on his own Fiddle Man record label. We get to talk with him about it in Studio B on Friday, January 27th! He plays Boone that evening, following Brevard on the 26th; also Johnson City on the 29th.
Listen on Apple Music

Martin Anderson
