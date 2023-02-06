© 2023 WNCW
Thursday @ 8pm: Whitehorse – I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

By Martin Anderson
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST
Ontario’s Melissa McClelland and Luke Doucet have pivoted from a blues and rock sound to their love of classic country on this one. They chose the universality and simplicity of the genre’s storytelling to address the challenges that the pandemic of these past couple years has brought on, like heartbreak and loyalty. Luke and Melissa have picked up five consecutive JUNO Award nominations in three different genre categories; there’s no reason why this great one won’t net them #6!

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music.
