Thursday @ 8pm: Tyler Childers -- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

By Martin Anderson
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST
Tyler has a 3-part project out of 8 songs, produced by himself and The Food Stamps. The Hallelujah version captures Tyler and the core band playing live in a single room over the course of two days, while the Jubilee version builds on it with the addition of strings, horns, background vocals and an array of worldly instruments such as dulcimer, mbira and sitar. The final version, Joyful Noise, consists of remixes created with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar (Brett Fuller) and includes samples from eclectic sources such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” theologist Thomas Merton, and comedian Jerry Clower.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
