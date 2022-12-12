© 2022 WNCW
Thursday at 8pm: Melissa Carper – Ramblin’ Soul

By Martin Anderson
Published December 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST
Melissa Carper has previously gotten airplay here with groups like Sad Daddy, The Carper Family and The Buffalo Gals Band. We fell in absolute love with her 2021 album Daddy’s Country Gold, and this follow-up from the singer/songwriter/bassist does not disappoint. Also featured on the album are Dennis Crouch on bass, Chris Scruggs on guitar and console steel, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Sierra Ferrell and Larry Marrs on harmony vocals, John Palmer on keys, and Matty Meyer on drums. Crouch and Andrija Tokic, both of The Time Jumpers, produced this. We thoroughly enjoyed her live session in Studio B last Wednesday: check it out on WNCW’s Facebook page.

