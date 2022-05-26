Thursday 6/2 @ 8pm: Charley Crockett – Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

He achieved the rare distinction of ranking TWO albums in WNCW’s Top 100 last year. There’s no doubt his genuine reverence for that classic sound of Nashville’s golden era of Country music resonates, perhaps especially thanks to his “Gulf & Western” sound of blues, Cajun, and western swing from his Texas/Louisiana/Gulf Coast origins. Crockett shines once again with this fourth installment in his “Lil’ G.L. Presents” series, with renditions of Jerry Reed, George Jones, Tom T. Hall, and others.