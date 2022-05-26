© 2022 WNCW
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday 6/2 @ 8pm: Charley Crockett – Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

Published May 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Charley Crockett - Jukebox Charley.jpeg

He achieved the rare distinction of ranking TWO albums in WNCW’s Top 100 last year. There’s no doubt his genuine reverence for that classic sound of Nashville’s golden era of Country music resonates, perhaps especially thanks to his “Gulf & Western” sound of blues, Cajun, and western swing from his Texas/Louisiana/Gulf Coast origins. Crockett shines once again with this fourth installment in his “Lil’ G.L. Presents” series, with renditions of Jerry Reed, George Jones, Tom T. Hall, and others.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
