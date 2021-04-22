Every weekday for almost four decades, NPR's Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
Morning Edition is hosted by NPR's Steve Inskeep, David Greene and Rachel Martin in Washington, D.C.
Produced and distributed by NPR in Washington, D.C., Morning Editiondraws on reporting from correspondents based around the world, and producers and reporters in locations in the United States. This reporting is supplemented by NPR Member station reporters across the country as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system.
Since its debut on November 5, 1979, Morning Edition has garnered broadcasting's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.
-
President Biden is hosting a virtual climate summit to show support for the Paris climate deal. The hope is that his aggressive plan to cut U.S. carbon emissions will push other countries to do more.
-
The couple's wedding invitation asked attendees to come to the Florida estate for the festivities. The 16,300-square-foot mansion, however, belongs to Nathan Finkel, and he doesn't do weddings.
-
Controlling a high pressure hose, you shoot water at dirty houses. Virtually, of course. You don't have to rent a powerwasher, and you can do it over and over again.
-
In Elizabeth City, N.C., a deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant. Andrew Brown Junior's death followed a fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in Ohio.
-
Our medical bill of the month for April highlights how auto insurance may not always cover all the medical expenses you might have when you are involved in an accident.
-
Recent shootings and traffic stops have triggered outrage about police conduct, but also about their skills. Experts say police training is uneven in the U.S., and a lot of it is ineffective.
-
The pandemic led to a travel decline, and airlines put thousands of planes in storage. With vaccinations rising and interest in flying surging, getting those planes out of storage is difficult.
-
The president's team has roped in community groups across the nation to try to persuade their neighbors to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And when it comes to rural America, there's a lot of work to do.
-
NPR's Noel King speaks with journalist Marvin Kalb about how Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fits into the history of political opposition in the Soviet Union, and later, Russia.
-
Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to find out why minority patients were dying at higher rates from COVID-19. Its probe showed that those at the highest risk of dying primarily spoke Spanish.