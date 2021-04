Weekdays and Sundays from 6am to 7am

Join Corrie Askew Sunday through Friday mornings for an hour of bluegrass and old-time music. We feature artists from our Appalachian region, such as Dirk Powell, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, and many others. Monday mornings keep you up-to-date with new releases, and you can get your fill of classic old-time and bluegrass on Fridays. It all starts at 6:00 am. So grab your cup of coffee and wake up listening to Mountain Mornings on WNCW.