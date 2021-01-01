© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frank On Friday Logo
Frank on Friday™
Fridays - 11pm to Midnight
Hosted by Marshall Ballew

WNCW spotlights the master of the avant-garde by exploring the musical diversity of Frank Zappa.