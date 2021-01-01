Sundays at 9am to Noon

This classic country show features three wonderful hours of songs and info from the classic period of honky tonk music, as well as tunes created from the end of WWII until the mid 1970's. You'll hear icons like Hank Williams, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Faron Young, Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Roger Miller and many more. There is also a "rundown of the songs" featured in the show that were in the top ten on the Billboard Charts during different years. The last fifteen minutes are devoted to current entertainers that are performing in the classic style. Tom Pittman is the host with the most! Every Sunday he has three hours of Country Gold music and a whole lotta background info about the songs and the artists you love!