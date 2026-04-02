Music From the Land of Sky: The 1925 Asheville Sessions (Part Two)

In this episode, we dive into the backgrounds of some participants from the original sessions. It was reported that out of 300 applications, only 25 musicians were chosen for the original Asheville Sessions. Listen to learn about two of those musicians: James Dedrick Harris (fiddle) and Ernest Helton (banjo).

Heard in this episode:

The Cacklin' Hen. James Dedrick Harris

Royal Clog. Ernest Helton

John Hardy. Ernest "Pop" Stoneman

To learn more about the musical families of North Carolina, visit BlueRidgeMusicNC.com.

The Podcast

This podcast highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. These traditions and stories are the soul and spirit of the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

The podcast is hosted and scripted by Laura Boosinger, musician, folklorist, and storyteller, and produced by Jaclyn Anthony and Joe Kendrick of WNCW-FM.

Episodes air every other week on WNCW-FM (88.7) at about 8:50 am on Tuesday mornings (at the end of NPR’s Morning Edition). New episodes will be published below as they are completed.

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