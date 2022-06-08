© 2022 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

The Jagged Path Works to Tell a Fuller Story

Published June 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
The history of Western North Carolina has long been a subject of study for local and international scholars. Many of those efforts have been focused on only a portion of the culture and experience of the region. With its exhibit Jagged Path: The African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, or BRAHM, is working to provide a fuller picture of creativity throughout the history of Appalachia.

