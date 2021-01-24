Related Program: 
Southern Songs and Stories

Southern Songs & Stories: Dom Flemons - Finding New Ways Forward By Reviving Music's Past

By 49 minutes ago
  • Dom Flemons at the Outback Opry drive-in concert 09-05-20
    Dom Flemons at the Outback Opry drive-in concert 09-05-20
    Photo: Daniel Coston

For those who adhere to the old adage that “If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room,” you would likely feel comfortable being in the company of Dom Flemons. Now living in Chicago, he has called many places home, from his native Arizona to North Carolina to Washington, D.C., and has covered even more musical territory, mastering the banjo, fife, guitar, harmonica, percussion, quills, and bones in many styles along the way. He won widespread acclaim as a founding member of The Carolina Chocolate Drops, and after leaving the group in 2013, has not missed a beat, playing at Carnegie Hall,  the Grand Ole Opry, the opening ceremonies for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and has represented the United States at the 2017 Rainforest World Music Festival in Kuching, Malaysia. These accomplishments only scratch the surface of his remarkable career, to say nothing of his warmth, openness and modest charm.

Thanks for dropping by, and I hope you might reach out to someone you know who is a fan of music, history or culture and let them know about this series. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Pandora, NPR One -- pretty much everywhere you can find podcasts. And once you subscribe, it helps even more when you give it a good rating and a review. Top ratings, and especially your reviews, will make Southern Songs and Stories and the artists it profiles more likely to be found by more people just like you. Southern Songs and Stories is a part of the podcast lineup of both public radio WNCW and Osiris Media, with all of the Osiris shows available here. You can also hear new episodes of this podcast on Bluegrass Planet Radio here. My full interview with Dom Flemons is on video, which is on my YouTube here. Thanks to Corrie Askew for producing the radio adaptations of this series on public radio WNCW. Our theme songs are by Joshua Meng. This is Southern Songs and Stories, celebrating the music of the South and the artists who make it. - Joe Kendrick

Music heard in this episode:

  • “‘Til The Seas Run Dry” by Dom Flemons from Prospect Hill
  • “Going Backward Up the Mountain” by Dom Flemons from Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus
  • “Georgia Drumbeat” from Dom Flemons’ Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus
  • “Shake Your Moneymaker” by Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Dom Flemons and Steve Cropper
  • “My Money Never Runs Out” by Dom Flemons from Prospect Hill
Tags: 
Southern Songs and Stories
Dom Flemons

Related Content

Southern Songs and Stories: Winter 2021 Preview

By Jan 22, 2021
Dom Flemons performs at WNCW’s Outback Opry drive-in concert September 2020
Photo: Daniel Coston

After a brief pause over the holidays, it is time to jump into the new year with a strong lineup of guest artists here at Southern Songs and Stories. On deck is Dom Flemons who has a new song with Reverend Peyton featured in his episode, as well as Amythyst Kiah who is soon to raise her profile with her album Wary and Strange, scheduled for release on February 19th. Also in our pipeline are Ben Nichols of the band Lucero, and a relatively new artist, Pony Bradshaw, both of whom have new albums which we will explore as we speak with them in their podcasts.

Southern Songs and Stories - They've Got It Covered: The Bluegrass of Darin and Brooke Aldridge

By Dec 20, 2020
Cover art for Darin and Brooke’s seventh studio album, Inner Journey

No survey of current bluegrass is accurate without mention of Darin and Brooke Aldridge. The husband and wife duo, whose first album came in 2008, are now at the center of what contemporary bluegrass does best. And they have the hardware and chart hits to attest to that — for starters, Brooke is the 4-time, reigning IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, and their 2019 album Inner Journey rose to the top of the charts, surprising no one on both counts.