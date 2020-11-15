Related Program: 
Southern Songs and Stories

Southern Songs and Stories: Arm in Arm on Their Journey - Steep Canyon Rangers

  (l to r) Woody Platt and Graham Sharp warm up in WNCW's Studio B 9/28/20
    (l to r) Woody Platt and Graham Sharp warm up in WNCW’s Studio B 9/28/20
  WNCW control room during the simulcast of Steep Canyon Rangers' drive-in concert in Asheville NC 8/28/20
    WNCW control room during the simulcast of Steep Canyon Rangers’ drive-in concert in Asheville NC 8/28/20
It could be easy to lose sight of this, with all of the trials and tribulations we have endured in 2020, but Steep Canyon Rangers is having a banner year. Beginning with their live album North Carolina Songbook, continuing with a surprise collaboration with Boyz II Men on the remake of their song “Be Still Moses”, and finishing with their studio album Arm in Arm, the western North Carolina six piece band has been fully en fuego despite all of the cold water thrown on the music world lately. Twenty years into their run, they have already won two IBMA awards and a Grammy, and unless things go even more sideways and the sky goes from blue to green in 2021, expect more hardware to come their way for these recordings. 

In this episode, you will hear conversations from members of Steep Canyon Rangers as well as plenty of their latest music, including a live performance from Woody Platt and Graham Sharp of their song “Honey On My Tongue” on WNCW. Jacob Groopman of the band Front Country joins us along the way, and we get a word from Steve Martin as well. 

Songs heard in this episode:

  • “One Drop of Rain” from Steep Canyon Rangers album Arm in Arm
  • “Golden Highway” from The Chapel Hillbilly Way by The Shady Grove Band, excerpt
  • “Afterglow” from Arm in Arm by Steep Canyon Rangers, excerpt
  • “Sunny Days” from Arm in Arm by Steep Canyon Rangers, excerpt
  • “Honey On My Tongue” live in Studio B on WNCW 9-28-20

 

Southern Songs and Stories
podcast
steep canyon rangers
Joe Kendrick

