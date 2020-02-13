More to the Story: Haywood County, NC To Join Second Amendment Sanctuary Status

By Paul Foster 3 hours ago

In this interview - a discussion about Haywood County Commissioners dealing with and eventually voting in the current statewide hot topic of Second Amendment Sanctuary Status and  gun rights.  Our guest from Smoky Mountain News, Staff Writer Cory Vaillancourt, shared information with WNCW about commissioner's decisions and the public's reaction, both those in opposition and support. Originally aired on Feb. 5, 2020

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More to the Story, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

