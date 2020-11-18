More to the Story- Asheville News on Covid Cases, Clinical Partnerships, and Ice Cream

A wide variety of stories was reviewed during this More to the Story with the focus on the Asheville area. Citizen Times Editor and Columnist- Casey Blake was guest on November 18, 2020 when she covered the demand on Mission Hospital to keep up with the volume of Covid cases and a clincial partnership coming to Asheville in the fight against cancer. In a feel good story, Casey shared how Howdy Ice Cream plans to hire special needs employees when they open in the near future.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host