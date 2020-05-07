Monday, May 11th at 10am, from 1996 & 1997: Doc Watson By Martin Anderson • 12 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Marshall Ballew, Jack Lawrence, Doc Watson, Dan Reed in 1997 Linda Osbon Bost We've got a special "Ten O'Clock Doc" set for you this time, with two of Doc's visits to WNCW back in the 1990's: Doc with Wayne Henderson and Charles Welch from March of 1996, and with Jack Lawrence from March of 1997. Tags: doc watsonWayne HendersonCharles WelchJack LawrenceTen O'Clock DocShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.