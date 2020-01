Isis Restaurant & Music Hall in West Asheville hosts its 3rd annual "Women in Music Series" this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, with Amanda Anne Platt, Aubrey Eisenman, Jane Kramer, Laura Blackley, Tina Collins and Quetzal Jordan. Those first three kick off our 2020 Studio B series Tuesday morning. Their series this year will concentrate on songs of Nina Simone, Patty Griffin, & Linda Rondstadt.