Friday Feature- The Kids In Parks Program

The Blue Ridge Park Foundation and its award-winning Kids In The Park Program was the topic of this Friday Feature Interview of the Week. Jason Urroz, Director of Kids In Parks was guest. Recent grants are enabling the program to expand, as it currently partners with organizations and parks across the country. This interview first aired on January 29, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host