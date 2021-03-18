Friday Feature- Food Connection: How They Operated During A Pandemic

WNCW's Spencer Jones handled this edition of The Friday Feature when he talked with the non-profit group Food Connection, based in Asheville. Just how did they continue to feed those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic? You'll also learn about the groups start and growth and hear the words of a chef who contributes his talents to the cause. This segment originally aired March 12, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host