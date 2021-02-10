Friday Feature- A Farewell to Retiring President of Isothermal Comm. College, Walter Dalton

After almost eight-years on the job, President of Isothermal Community College - Walter Dalton has recently retired. Just prior to his exit, Dalton sat down with WNCW for this bitter-sweet edition of the Friday Feature Interview of the Week. We looked back at the leadership and accomplishments of Dalton and where things stand today upon his departure from the college. You'll enjoy hearing the thoughts of this former North Carolina Lt. Governor and Senator. WNCW is a broadcast service of Isothermal Community College. This conversation first aired in late January.

Posted by Host and Producer of the Friday Feature - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host