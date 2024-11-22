Paul Strickland – "Why He Says Onced"

Paul Strickland is a professional storyteller and theater artist based in Kentucky, renowned for his engaging and imaginative tales. His repertoire includes over seven hours of unique, family-friendly stories, ranging from reimagined folk tales and tall tales to whimsical "fairy tales for adults and future adults," and even historical narratives that "just happened to never happen."

Paul’s talent has been widely recognized. In 2024, he served as a Teller-in-Residence at the International Storytelling Center. He was honored as a Featured Teller: New Voice at the National Storytelling Festival in 2023 and was also a Featured Teller at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival the same year. His storytelling prowess has earned him invitations to major festivals, including the Cave Run Storytelling Festival in 2022.

In November 2018, Paul made his Off-Broadway debut at New York City's SoHo Playhouse with his acclaimed shadow-and-flashlight ghost story play, 13 Dead Dreams of Eugene.

Paul’s storytelling style is as versatile as it is captivating. Whether performing in comedy clubs, elementary and middle schools, corporate events, or even two prisons—where he emphasizes he was not an inmate at the time—Paul thrives on connecting with audiences in every setting.

https://www.ainttrue.com