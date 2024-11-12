William Ritter -- "Uncle Daniel Goes Hunting"

William is a native of Bakersville, NC, and an alum of Western Carolina University. He graduated with a degree in Technical Theatre but spent most of his time in school studying the musical folk traditions of Western North Carolina. In 2017, William received his MA in Appalachian Culture and Music from Appalachian State University. William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar, and other “string-ed things”. He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, and humor-- ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales, and seeds. There are numerous outlandish Appalachian tales about hunting. This story, William learned from luthier and family friend, Ray Dellinger.

https://sarahandwilliam.weebly.com