WordStage

William Ritter -- "Uncle Daniel Goes Hunting"

By John Fowler
Published November 12, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST
ebinger

William is a native of Bakersville, NC, and an alum of Western Carolina University. He graduated with a degree in Technical Theatre but spent most of his time in school studying the musical folk traditions of Western North Carolina. In 2017, William received his MA in Appalachian Culture and Music from Appalachian State University. William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar, and other “string-ed things”. He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, and humor-- ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales, and seeds. There are numerous outlandish Appalachian tales about hunting. This story, William learned from luthier and family friend, Ray Dellinger.  
https://sarahandwilliam.weebly.com

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
