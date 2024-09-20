Sheila Arnold: "Child"

Sheila is the Co-Founder and inaugural Artistic Director of Artists Standing Strong Together (ASST, pronounced “assist”), a vibrant non-profit born out of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. ASST has quickly grown into a thriving community that uplifts the arts and artists, offering exciting digital performance and exhibition opportunities, hands-on workshops, and a crucial emergency support fund. Recognized for their impactful work, Sheila and her Co-Founder Donna Washington received the 2021 Distinguished National Service Award from the National Storytelling Network.

In 2019, Sheila was the first storyteller to present for “Freedom Stories,” the International Storytelling Center’s prestigious project funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. As a sought-after historical consultant, Sheila brings the past to life, working with museums and exhibit designers to transform historical documents, artifacts, and landscapes into captivating stories.

Her talent for blending history and storytelling has made her a frequent presenter at renowned educational conferences and institutes, including the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute, Mt. Vernon Teacher Institute, Valley Forge Teacher Institute, and many others across the United States. Sheila’s expertise has also been featured in numerous Teaching American History Grant programs nationwide, leaving a lasting impact on educators and audiences alike.

