Donna Washington - "Claiming the Reed"

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationship stories to spine-tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools & libraries theaters, and other venues worldwide including Canada, Peru, Argentina, and Hong Kong. During the pandemic, she has presented over two hundred shows & workshops virtually online.

