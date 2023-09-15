© 2023 WNCW
WordStage

Utah Phillips – "Hood River Blackie"

By John Fowler
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
"Utah" Phillips

Bruce Duncan “Utah” Phillips (May 15, 1935 – May 23, 2008) was born in Cleveland, Ohio. His father was a labor organizer and activist, which influenced Phillips and much of his life’s work. He served in the United States Army for three years during the mid-1950s in post-war Korea. After his discharge, he began drifting around the mid-west riding the rails, writing songs, and eventually settling in Salt Lake, where he helped to establish a mission house of hospitality named after activist Joe Hill. Phillips worked as a labor organizer and activist, telling stories, and writing songs and poetry. His album, Good Though!, recorded in 1973 received outstanding reviews and included, “Daddy, What’s a Train?” and “Queen of the Rails”. Phillips died of complications from heart disease and is buried in Forest View Cemetery in Nevada City, California.

John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
