Amy Ammons Garza – "Daddy Waltzed with Mother"

Amy Ammons Garza is a storyteller who tells tales of growing up in the North Carolina Mountains. As a child, she sat at the foot of her grandfather and listened to tales of how her ancestors, seven generations past, were a part of those who traveled to Western NC and settled in the isolated mountains. His stories intrigued her, and so she stored them away until she grew up and began to write about them. Now she has eleven books, three of which are a trilogy about her family's heritage. “All the stories are based on the experiences of our family," says Amy. “Grandpa said we are all carriers of our heritage. My goal is to instill in my audience the knowledge that we are all different, yet wonderful in our own way."

violetamyammons@gmail.com

The Ammons Sisters Storytellers/Artist (storiesofmountainfolk.com)