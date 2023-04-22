© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870.
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Cynthia Raxter – "Planting Corn"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published April 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
318 Cynthia Raxter.jpg
Cynthia Raxter

"My stories are true and promote good values - many about growing up on a farm in the NC Mountains with 5 sisters and one brother. I relive the stories as I tell them!"

Cynthia is a mountain girl originally from Western North Carolina. Many of her stories are about her childhood and family life from simpler times. These days she makes her home in Bynum, N.C. where she is the host/producer of the historic Bynum Front Porch Storytelling Series.

"Planting Corn" is a powerful story about owning up to your mistakes. "No matter where you go and what you do, your sins will find you out".

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler