Cynthia Raxter – "Planting Corn"

"My stories are true and promote good values - many about growing up on a farm in the NC Mountains with 5 sisters and one brother. I relive the stories as I tell them!"

Cynthia is a mountain girl originally from Western North Carolina. Many of her stories are about her childhood and family life from simpler times. These days she makes her home in Bynum, N.C. where she is the host/producer of the historic Bynum Front Porch Storytelling Series.

"Planting Corn" is a powerful story about owning up to your mistakes. "No matter where you go and what you do, your sins will find you out".