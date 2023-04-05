© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

William Ritter – "Uncle Daniel Goes Hunting"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published April 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
236 William Ritter.jpg
William Ritter

William is a native of Bakersville, NC, and an alum of Western Carolina University. He graduated with a degree in Technical Theatre, but spent most of his time in school studying the musical folk traditions of Western North Carolina. In 2017, William received his MA in Appalachian Culture and Music from Appalachian State University. William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar, and other “string-ed things”. He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, humor-- ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales, and seeds. https://sarahandwilliam.weebly.com

There are numerous outlandish Appalachian tales about hunting. This story, William learned from luthier and family friend, Ray Dellinger.

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler