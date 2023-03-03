© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Zora Walker – "I’ll Give You Paper and Pins"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
Zora Walker

Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs, and ballads.

This story, I Want My Big Toe, has been around for many generations. Folklorist Richard Chase collected and told a version. It’s a classic mountain folktale. On the Threshold of a Dream - Susan Pepper (Ballad Records) www.susanpepper.com

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler