Zora Walker – "I’ll Give You Paper and Pins"

Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs, and ballads.

This story, I Want My Big Toe, has been around for many generations. Folklorist Richard Chase collected and told a version. It’s a classic mountain folktale. On the Threshold of a Dream - Susan Pepper (Ballad Records) www.susanpepper.com