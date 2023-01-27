© 2023 WNCW
Ken Waldman – "A Tribute to John Beckler"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
A former college professor with an MFA in Creative Writing, Ken Waldman, AKA The Alaskan Fiddling Poet has published fifteen full-length poetry collections, a memoir, and a creative writing manual from respected independent small presses. As a performer, he’s played from the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage to the Woodford Folk Festival ( Queensland , Australia ). www.kenwaldman.com

"He brings his instruments, a few fellow musicians, and his poems about surviving a plane crash (locals once called him "a walking dead man"), watching grizzlies feed in a garbage dump, and other adventures in the forty-ninth state." The New Yorker

