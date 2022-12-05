© 2022 WNCW
WordStage

Connie Regan-Blake: "Two Friends and One Horse"

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST
Connie Regan-Blake

Connie Regan-Blake has captivated the hearts and imaginations of people around the globe with her powerful performances and workshops. Entertaining audiences in 47 states, 18 countries and on 6 continents, she brings the wisdom, humor and drama of stories to main stage concerts halls, libraries and into the corporate world. www.storywindow.com

"Two Friends and One Horse" is a folktale told in Israel about making peace. From Connie’s recording, Dive Into Stories.

