Jess Willis -- "The Crooked Tree"

Jess’s mother conjured up this haunted story to keep her children safe for a nearby lake, “Some say if you see a crooked tree like that, there’s a witch buried underneath. You have to be careful going close to those trees, especially in the afternoon, after school.”

Jess is a South Carolina homegrown spoken word and visual artist. She builds dreams out of words, rhythm, and recycled and re-purposed materials. Whether parading with a puppet or pulling your leg with a tall tale, Jess is proud to share the magic of storytelling.

Jess now lives in Florence, SC with her longtime love and their three cats in a tiny house with a secret garden. She engages in her community through volunteering at and serving on the board for her local farmers market, creating local storytelling events, and working with the Francis Marion University Theatre Department. www.jessthestoryteller.org

Aired 10/16/2022

