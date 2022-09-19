Lona Bartlett: Dunderbeck Machine

Lona Bartlett is a professional storyteller, puppeteer, and educator who has delighted audiences throughout the U.S. and internationally for over 30 years. Degrees in education and a small-town upbringing in the Catskill Mountains provide inspiration for a long list of programs and presentations. No matter the genre, whether folktales, fairy tales, puppets, or personal stories, Lona loves bringing excitement and insight to audiences at schools, libraries, conferences, festivals, corporate gatherings, and special events. https://www.lonabartlett.com

Aired 9/18