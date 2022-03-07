© 2022
WordStage

WordStage on WNCW: Donna Washington - Kiss Me

Published March 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST
Donna Washington
Donna Washington

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationships stories to spine tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools & libraries theaters and other venues around the world including Canada , Peru , Argentina and Hong Kong . During the pandemic, she has presented over two hundred shows & workshops virtually online.

Aired 3/6/22

WordStage Storytelling
