William Ritter: The Snake That Ate the Glass Egg

William is a native of Bakersville, NC, and an alum of Western Carolina University. He graduated with a degree in Technical Theatre, but spent most of his time in school studying the musical folk traditions of Western North Carolina. In 2017, William received his MA in Appalachian Culture and Music from Appalachian State University. William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar and other “string-ed things”. He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, humor-- ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales and seeds. https://sarahandwilliam.weebly.com

The Snake That Ate the Glass Egg sounds like a tall tale. William swears it’s true.

Aired 1/23