Moody Black: At Peace

Moody Black is a TEDx performer, a National Award-Winning Poet and Host, a Smart Arts Teaching Artist, Motivational Speaker, Spoken-Word and Visual Artist, Actor/Voice Over Artist, Chess Instructor, Story Teller, and Comedian from Spartanburg, S.C. Now, residing in Greenville, S.C.Moody Black is passionate about teaching poetry to the youth and adults, and speaking about purpose and challenging depression. Each time Moody is on the stage, he aims to uplift everyone in the audience. www.iammoodyblack.com

At Peace is mood poem, a sober reflection of acceptance, a simple snapshot with a thoughtful glance as time stands still, “Oh, I love that word melancholy.” Musicians are Jenice Pleasant and Leisha J.