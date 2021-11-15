WordStage on WNCW: Nancy Basket -- The Turtle and The Turkey

Nancy Basket helped form the first modern basketry guild in Seattle in 1980, then moved to SC ten years later. She makes pine needle and kudzu baskets - large and miniature, lamp shades, paper designs, kudzu cloth and large 8′ sculptures depicting Cherokee stories. In 2005 she received the prestigious SC Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage award. Her work has received raving national reviews. She is a popular feature at powwows and Earthskills events. She can be reached at nativewmn@aol.com.

The “Turtle and the Turkey ”, also known as, “How the Turkey got his Beard?” is a traditional Native American - Cherokee story.

Aired 11/14/2021