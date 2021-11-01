WordStage on WNCW: Bobby McMillon – Frankie Silver’s Confession

Bobby McMillon is a traditional ballad singer, musician and storyteller from Yancey County , N.C. He grew up hearing first hand the scary stories and witch tales that his family told. His grandfather had an old Victrola record player, and a lot of old records. Bobby loved to listen and learn the old songs. It wasn’t long before he began to realize that some of the recorded songs were similar to the old songs that his family and neighbors sang. In his teens, he developed an avid interest in documenting these songs, spending any free time visiting and recording. Bobby McMillon is considered one of the leading authorities in Southern Appalachian music. In 1995, he received the N.C. Folklore Society’s Brown-Hudson Folklore Award and in 2000 he received the N.C. Folk Heritage Award.

Frankie Silver’s Confession is from the Kings Creek Community in Caldwell County , North Carolina .

Aired on 10/31