WordStage on WNCW: Derrick Phillips - "The Ghost of Mable Gable"

Derrick Phillips is a folksinger, songwriter, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist from Easley, SC. He has been written up as "One of the upcountry's most dynamic folksingers". He has appeared on NPR and ETV at various times, and his most recent CD release is, Knife Winds of the City (a concept album about the pros and cons of being an independent performing musician) is getting excellent reviews.

The Ghost of Mabel Gable is a fun story with a hilarious punch line, a perfect tale for the little ones.

Aired 10/24