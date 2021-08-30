© 2021
WordStage

WordStage on WNCW: Kyra Freeman - Extra Cats

Published August 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT
Kyra Freeman

Kyra Freeman writes poems, tells stories, and dances in the kitchen in Morganton, North Carolina. A former school librarian turned massage therapist, she was raised in Vermont not too far from the Appalachians. She lives with her family and infamous pets and goes outside in the yard as much as possible. She is a member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle and the N.C. Storytelling Guild. A collection of her poetry and photographs entitled: Second Life: Poems of Re-emerging will be released by Redhawk Publications in the summer of 2021.

Contact information: KyraTales@gmail.com

Extra Cats is a story about a dream that came true.

Aired 8/29

