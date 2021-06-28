© 2021
Wordstage on WNCW: Tim Lowry - Casey At The Bat

Published June 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT
Tim Lowry 222
Doug Elliot

Tim Lowry is an award-winning recording artist, author and storyteller from Summerville, S.C., where he often performs stories of southern culture and history from the “Sweet Tea Trail”. He is a favorite at the International Storytelling Festival and Timpanogos Storytelling Festival. www.storytellertimlowery.com

Casey at the Bat is perhaps the most well know sports poem of all time. It was written in 1883 by Ernest Lawrence Thayer (1863 – 1940) under the pen name Phin. The poem gained popularity after actor William DeWolf Hopper incorporated it into his radio performances.

Aired 6/12 and 6/13

