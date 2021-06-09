© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Wordstage on WNCW: Doug Elliot - Cajuns and Crawfish

Published June 9, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT
Doug Elliot.jpg
Doug Elliot

Doug Elliott is a naturalist, herbalist, basket maker, back-country guide, harmonica master and storyteller from Rutherford County N.C. Much of his time he has spent learning from traditional country folk and indigenous people. He performs programs at festivals, museums, nature centers, and schools from Canada to the Caribbean. He is an author of five books, many articles in regional and national magazines and is an award winning recording artist. www.dougelliott.com

The Cajuns and Crawfish is from the recording, Crawdads, Doodlebugs & Greasy Greens (Native Ground). Aired 6/5 & 6/7

Tags

WordStagePodcastWordstage
Stay Connected
Johnny Fowler
See stories by Johnny Fowler